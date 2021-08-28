Andhra: TDP Demands CM Jagan Reddy's Resignation Over Failure To Curb Fuel Price Hike

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers organised a protest over rising petrol, diesel, and essential commodity prices in Narasaraopet town of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. During the demonstration, motorcycles were transported in bullock carts. TDP supporters yelled anti-government slogans and demanded State Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's resignation due to the state government's failure to curb the rise in fuel costs. The demonstration was attended by TDP leaders GV Anjaneyulu, Ch Aravind Babu, among others.

Protests in Andhra against spike in fuel prices amid COVID-19

In Andhra Pradesh, the lorry owners had already been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, which had cost them their livelihood. With the increase in fuel prices, it became much more difficult for them to keep going. The TDP workers have previously protested against fuel price hike. On 17 July, the workers agitated by standing inside a ring of fire and chanting slogans against the government. At least 15 per cent of lorry owners in Andhra Pradesh have gone bankrupt since the pandemic began, according to the Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association (APLOA), with many more certain to follow if the economic situation does not improve.

Lorry owners hit hardest by fuel price hike

Lorry owners have agreed to cut back on miscellaneous costs in order to stay in business. Owners of lorries will not pay freight depreciation charges, especially when transporting agricultural products. They have also planned to pass on charges to tax freight owners for loading, unloading, parking, weigh bridge, and secretarial services. They have additionally decided to impose an extra charge for a waiting period.

Fuel prices in India

For the third day in a row, oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept their petrol prices constant on Friday. Prices have been reduced twice in the last week. In Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and several places in Bihar and Punjab, the price of petrol has exceeded Rs 100 per litre. Auto fuel costs in India are determined by international crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. Aside from that, the Union and state governments levy a number of taxes, including excise duty, VAT, and freight costs. State-owned OMCs amend the rates fuel prices daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

(With inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: ANI)