Andhra Tourism Minister Denies Involvement In Viral Audiotape, Calls It 'conspiracy'

Responding to the allegations of a recent audio clip, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Thursday said that the clip was "fake" and also alleged that it was a conspiracy against him by his political opponents. The clip in which Rao is allegedly heard speaking to a woman, reportedly a party worker, over the phone and asking her to come to his house for a brief period has now gone viral on social media. The Tourism Minister on Thursday addressed a press conference rubbishing all the allegations.

Muttamsetti Srinivasa's press conference

While addressing a press conference at his residence late on Thursday evening, the minister said, "The audio that is going viral on social media is not mine. It is fake and has been done to conspire against me. I have lodged a complaint with the cybercrime cell of the police about this. I received calls from friends and well-wishers asking about the viral audio. It hurt me a lot. I have also lodged a complaint with the city police commissioner regarding the audiotape."

"Political opponents, could not bear to see my rise. No matter how many such conspiracies are hatched, they are all in vain. This is an example of how politics is deteriorating day by day. The police will take action soon. This is only a temporary pleasure for my opponents," Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao further added.

While speaking to ANI, the politician added that he is aware of the audiotape that is circulating on social media alleging him of involving in a sexual assault incident.

Meanwhile, The Andhra Pradesh government under Muttamsetti Srinivasa is taking all possible measures to restore tourism activities in the state, particularly boating. In November, the state government had received 174 applications for private boats and permission for 60 boats were santioned.