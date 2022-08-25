Andhra: YSRCP Activists Damage Newly Built Anna Canteen, Chandrababu Naidu Stages Protest

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu staged a sit-in protest on Thursday after YSRCP activists allegedly damaged a newly built Anna Canteen at bus stand junction in Kuppam. Chandrababu was supposed to inaugurate the canteen today as part of his constituency tour. However, YSRCP workers arrived at the bus stand junction and allegedly destroyed the canteen.

In a video from the incident, the activists were seen tearing TDP banners and flex boards on Palace Road. They also tried to barge into the TDP office nearby but were stopped by police personnel.

Later in the day, TDP workers, led by Chandrababu reached the bus stand center where the former Chief Minister sat on the road to protest against the destruction of Anna Canteen.

TDP, YSRCP workers clash in Kuppam

Some TDP activists marched toward the house of YSRCP MLC Bharath but were stopped by the police. This led to a scuffle between cops and the TDP and YSRCP cadre. The police were forced to lathi-charge them.

Following the incident, Chandrababu Naidu came down heavily on the 'hooligans' of the YSRCP Government, and called it a "black day in the history of Kuppam."

"The local police have miserably failed to discharge their duty. Had the police properly discharged their duties, these YSRCP goons would not have destroyed the Canteen. Where is the district superintendent of police" the TDP chief said.

Moreover, Chandrababu Naidu warned of counter-attacks by TDP, if such incidents were repeated. He said that the TDP will take up a legal fight against the YSRCP over the destruction of the canteen.