Andhra's YSRCP Elects 60.47% Women, 78% Representatives From SC/ST Communities As Mayors

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday declared candidates for the posts of mayors and chairpersons of municipal corporations wherein a maximum number of posts have been occupied by women for the first time. Of the total 86 posts of mayors and chairpersons, 52 are held by women.

The YSRCP government has made history by allocating, 50% of roles in temple boards and agricultural marketing committees to members belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward class, and minorities, while another 50% posts have been given to women. Moreover, around 78% of the posts in councils have also been allotted to backward communities such as SC, ST, BC.

YSRCP sweeps local body polls

After a high battled campaign for the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Corporation elections, the ruling YSRCP swept the local body polls. The ruling party bagged all the three big corporations- Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, and Tirupati, 9 other corporations and also won 74 out of 75 municipalities. The unprecedented landslide victory left the Opposition Telugu Desam Party trailing behind with 75 municipalities and 11 municipal corporations.

The election results came as a big setback for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and also the alliance of the BJP-Jana Sena party.

After facing a defeat in the Andhra Pradesh local body polls, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter and urged the party workers to not be depressed looking at the current scenario. He said," If we work with the same spirit success will be ours in the coming days”.