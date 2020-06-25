Andra Pradesh: TDP Finds Fault With BVG Exit, Accuses YSRCP Of Pushing Best Companies Out

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram has alleged that the ruling YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh is deflecting established firms from the state and helping those close to the party members to set up businesses. Ram accused the state government of pushing away Bharat Vikas Group (BVG) from the state.

Fresh allegations on Jagan Reddy's government

While speaking to a news agency ANI, the TDP spokesperson said "BVG provided its services even in Jammu and Kashmir and also the most inhospitable Ladakh territories. He alleged that YSRCP Government drove away from the best BVG company from the state, Just because there would be no commissions."

Ram went on to criticise the government, citing the lack of offers to give Rs. 80 Crores loan for the purchase of 439 ambulances. "No Government anywhere in the world has lost its credibility so fast and so badly as the YSRCP regime in just one year of its rule. The then TDP bought 275 new ambulances in 2016. In 2018, the TDP regime condemned 365 old ambulances but now the YSRCP Government is making false claims that 50% of existing 439 ambulances were in bad condition," he said.

The criticism for Jagan Mohan Reddy has been constant since he took over as Chief Minister in May 2019 and last week, TDP Chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu recently urged Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to urgently intervene and restore law and order in the state besides constitutional machinery.

"The YSRCP-led Government of Andhra Pradesh is relentlessly pursuing anti-people policies. This government's functioning is pushing the state towards the reign of jungle raj. There is absolute failure of law and order in the state," the TDP president wrote.

