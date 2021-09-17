Anger Against AAP's Raghav Chadha's 'Rakhi Sawant Of Punjab Politics' Jibe; Apology Sought

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson and Punjab in-charge Raghav Chadha on Friday chose to refer to Congress Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu as the “Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics” after the PCC chief posted a video criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP regarding the farm reforms. In a tweet, Navjot Sidhu asked, "Arvind Kejriwal Ji you notified the Private Mandi’s central black law! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on?"

In reply to Sidhu's video message, Chadha said that Sidhu has received a scolding from the High Command of Congress for ranting against Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. Therefore, he is after Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi MLA said.

"The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non-stop rant against Capt. Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence," Chadha said.

The unnecessary reference has been widely panned for being sexist and misogynist, with many online asking Chadha to apologise to Rakhi Sawant for belittling and dragging her into his politics with a clearly derogatory intention.

Power tussle in Punjab

The chaos in the Punjab Congress has not ended even after the elevation of Navjot Sidhu as PPCC President. Recently, Sidhu wrote a letter to CM Amarinder Singh urging him to drop "unfair" FIRs against farmer unions. The CM, however, said that farmers should move their protests towards the national capital. After farmer unions criticised his statement, the Captain said that the farmers have given a political twist to his statement.

Lately, Sidhu also raised questions against Amarinder Singh's administration's "inaction" against those involved in drug smuggling in the state. Sidhu had also alleged that he was not allowed to take decisions in the party. To which, Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat replied, "He is party chief, who other than he can take decisions?"

Earlier this month, Rawat gave a stern warning to Sidhu and said that any resentment against the Chief Minister should be registered within the party limits and not in the public domain.