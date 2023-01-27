'Anil Antony Is Not Ready To Go To BJP': Former Kerala Congress Chief K Muraleedharan

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Muraleedharan on Friday asked veteran Congressman AK Antony's son Anil Antony, who quit from all party posts after "threats" over his posts regarding a BBC documentary, to return to the party.

The Congress Member of Parliament (MP) said that Antony is not ready to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and urged him to return to the grand old party and obey party rules.

Speaking to the media, Muraleedharan said, "Anil Antony is not ready to go to BJP. I spoke to him many times. I'm asking him to change his mind and go back to Congress and obey party rules. Congress never forgets the burning of Gujarat MP Ehsan Jafri. BBC documentary playing a part in these issues."

Anil Antony had earlier alleged that he has received "abuses" and threats" over his tweet regarding the controversial BBC documentary -- "India: The Modi Question".

Announcing his resignation from the party posts, Anil said he has not given up the party's primary membership as he would like to remain a Congressman for now.

"At this moment, politics is not my priority. I am a computer professional who has worked in various cyber digital segments for a long time and want to continue with that. I think that will be appropriate at this point of time for the party and my interests," he said.

On Tuesday, Antony had tweeted that despite large differences with the BJP, those who support and place the views of the BBC and of former UK foreign secretary Jack Straw, the "brain behind the Iraq war" (involving the US-led coalition in 2003), over Indian institutions are setting a dangerous precedent.

Last week, the Central government also directed the blocking of Twitter posts and YouTube videos sharing links to the documentary.