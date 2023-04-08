Anil Antony Pans Rahul For Adani Acronym Tweet; 'So-called PM Face Acting Like Cell Troll'

Former Congress leader and former Defence minister’s son Anil Antony responded to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet regarding Adani acronym. He took to twitter to state, "It is disappointing to see a former Congress president who is also the so called prime ministerial candidate act like a cell troll on social media rather than like a national leader.

He further stated, "I’m extremely humbled to see my young name listed besides these tall stalwarts who have worked for decades to create our nation but had to leave the party because they opted to work for India and our people rather than a family."

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

Rahul Gandhi posted an image which was an extension of Adani acronym targeted towards leaders of BJP and leaders who left Congress.

Anil Antony joins BJP

Anil Antony joined BJP on 6th April in presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal which irked Congress top brass and other leaders.

Even ex-defense minister AK Antony (Anil’s Father), said he was disappointed from Anil joining BJP. He stated, "Anil’s decision to join BJP has hurt me. It is a very wrong decision. India’s base is unity and religious harmony. After 2014, Modi govt came to power, they’re systematically diluting diversity and secularism...."

#WATCH | "Anil’s decision to join BJP has hurt me. It is a very wrong decision. India’s base is unity and religious harmony. After 2014, Modi govt came to power, they’re systematically diluting diversity and secularism....": AK Antony on his son Anil Antony joining BJP pic.twitter.com/6Gg03qvZY0 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

Anil on the other hand said that it is his duty to work towards the nation’s development and that is why he has joined the saffron party.

He also stated, "Many of the Congress leaders believe that their duty is to work for a particular family but I believe that my duty is to work for the people. PM Modi has a clear vision to make India a developed country in the next 25 years,"

#WATCH | "Many of the Congress leaders believe that their duty is to work for a particular family but I believe that my duty is to work for the people. PM Modi has a clear vision to make India a developed country in the next 25 years…": says Anil Antony, soon after joining BJP pic.twitter.com/G3rTjP0oYG — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

Apart from Anil Antony, Rahul Gandhi also received a response from Assam CM Himanta Sarma, where he accused the Gandhi family of Bofors scam, National Herald scam and also for allegedly helping Quattarochi flee from India.