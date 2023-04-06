Anil Antony Says Father AK Antony Disconnected From Politics; Asserts 'no Disharmony'

Anil Antony has entered the BJP creating a lot of turbulence and even hurting his father AK Antony, in the latter's own words. Formerly working for Congress as the AICC’s digital media coordinator, Anil Antony joined the saffron party on Thursday, April 6, after quitting Congress over the BBC documentary targeting PM Narendra Modi. The major reason, however, is the working of Congress which is centered around two or three individuals, Anil Antony says.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, he reiterated the same and spoke on if there is any disharmony between him and his father, the former Defence Minister in the UPA government.

There is no disharmony, says Anil Antony

#AntonyVsAntony | There is no disharmony. I have deepest love and admiration for my father and nothing has changed. The difference is only in view points: BJP leader and son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony @anilkantony on his father's statement after he jumped ship -… pic.twitter.com/vGAVTwsbBl — Republic (@republic) April 6, 2023

Despite AK Antony saying that his son's decision of joining the BJP has hurt him, Anil Antony asserted, "there is no disharmony." Admitting that there is a difference in opinions between the two, the latter said that Congress is incapable of bringing a positive change in the country, which is why he joined the BJP.

"My father is a person who I have the deepest of love and admiration for and nothing has changed. But there is a difference in viewpoints. I as a young Indian believe that the Congress party is not the answer to any of the problems this country is facing," Anil Antony said. He even revealed that his father has been disconnected from politics and the Congress party altogether for a long time. Anil Antony further said that "Congress has become the new communist party and gone to the far left spectrum of their ideologies. I never liked such negative narration."

Reacting to him becoming a member of the BJP, Anil Antony's father said, "Anil’s decision to join BJP has hurt me. It is a very wrong decision." He went on to slam the BJP for disturbing the unity of India. "India’s base is unity and religious harmony. After 2014, the Modi government came to power, and they’re systematically diluting diversity and secularism," he said while talking to reporters.