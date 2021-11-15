Former Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Bonde on Monday spoke exclusively to Republic TV and alleged that the state's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government of not taking actions against those who incited the violence in Amravati. Bonde claimed that around 200 police officers reached his residence on Monday morning, surrounded it and brought him to Kotwali police station. The police have cited sections including 143, 153(A) (B), 505 (B), 269, 270, 188 IPC and others over his arrest.

Anil Bonde on violence in Amravati:

"A peaceful protest was going on at Rajkamal square when 150 to 200 people came from Muslim dominated area with weapons and pelted stones on our protesters. Retaliating to that police lathi-charged on them and used tear gas but MVA Govt is trying to suppress our voice. Why are you protecting those from Raza Academy? The Muslim mob destroyed more than 13 shops on November 12 the shop owners and workers were beaten. Those who were peacefully protesting are getting arrested and those who were indulged in violence are being protected. Not just in Amravati, the Muslim mob also destroyed the peace in Nanded and Malegaon. Find their conspiracy, not me. It was an intelligence failure as 40,000 men were able to indulge in violence, the intelligence bureau should have known about it. Was govt trying to protect these people? Was it state-sponsored? asked Anil Bonde.

While responding to the allegations made by Sanjay Raut, the BJP leader added that Raut has a 'habit of inciting people'. In an earlier interview, Bonde had accused the MVA government of adopting a minority appeasement policy to protect the Raza Academy.

Amravati violence- What happened?

On Friday, violence was reported in the Nashik, Amravati and Nanded districts of Maharashtra against the alleged violence in Tripura. In Amravati city, over 8,000 thousand people crowded outside the District Collector's office to submit a memorandum demanding an end to the purported atrocities against the minority community. Thereafter, stone-pelting was witnessed at three places between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market. Owing to the violence during the BJP protest, curfew was clamped in Amravati city for four days and internet services were shut down.