Anil Chaudhary's Removal As Delhi Congress Chief Near-sealed, Say Party Sources

In a crucial decision, Delhi Pradesh Congress committee chief Anil Chaudhary's removal was confirmed after a meeting with state leaders. Amid mounting criticism against Chaudhary's leadership methods, the party's defeat in the municipal elections led to the decision, Congress sources say. The resolution was reached at a gathering on Thursday, during which several leaders expressed their discontent with Chaudhary's approach.

A subsequent round of discussions was held in the evening, this time with Rahul Gandhi, indicating the significance of the matter. Notably, this second meeting saw individual conversations with each leader involved.

The gathering that commenced around 7 pm at the AIICC headquarters was attended by Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary Venugopal, and state in-charge Deepak Babaria.

At the gathering, the prospect of a new state president to replace Anil Chaudhary was actively explored. Leaders shared their insights with sources indicating a growing consensus around either former minister Arvinder Singh Lovely or Devendra Yadav as potential successor.

The opposition to Anil Chaudhary's leadership had been gaining momentum for some time, and the Congress party's comprehensive defeat in the municipal elections amplified the urgency for change.

The Congress high command has entered a phase of strategic re-evaluation, aiming to solidify its stance before the upcoming assembly and general elections in 2024, party sources said.