Anil Deshmukh Arrested In Money Laundering Case, Next Will Be Anil Parab: Kirit Somaiya

Following the arrest of Anil Deshmukh, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Lok Sabha member, Kirit Somaiya, said that the first one to be arrested was Jitendra Awhad, now is Anil Deshmukh and next will be Anil Parab in money laundering case. Earlier on Tuesday morning, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the PMLA case lodged against him after over 12 hours of interrogation.

Kirit Somaiya told Republic, "The recovery of Rs 100 crore per month will have to be calculated. And further it has to be revealed about how much of share went to Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray".

He further added that crores of rupees non-transparent transactions of Pawar's family have been found by Income Tax & ED during 19 Days Raids.

Anil Deshmukh arrested by ED

According to sources, Anil Deshmukh has been booked under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. It was also mentioned that added Deshmukh was being evasive in his replies and non-cooperative to the agency.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act had attached immovable assets worth Rs.4.2 crore allegedly belonging to Deshmukh and his family members. The probe was initiated following the levelled allegations against Deshmukh by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who consequently had to step down from his senior position in the Maharashtra government.

In a letter to Maharashtra Cm Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh had alleged that the state Home Minister had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. On April 5, the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary inquiry into these allegations following this, Anil Deshmukh tendered his resignation as the Home Minister and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

The CBI on April 21, registered an FIR against Anil Deshmukh, and on May 11, the ED filed an ECIR against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification.

