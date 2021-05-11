Anil Deshmukh Gives Fresh Spin To ED Filing Case Against Him; Cites His 'blocking' Order

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday that he will cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate, just as he cooperated with the Central Bureau of Investigation in the corruption case. In a video message, Deshmukh claimed that he is being framed by the agencies over crimes that he did not commit.

“I learnt through media that I will be investigated by the ED. Earlier I was probed by the CBI, now another central agency is after me. I am being politically framed by agencies over crimes that I did not commit. In October, the Maharashtra government had blocked the CBI from probing cases in the state without its permission. I think I am being tested by agencies because of that order,” the NCP leader claimed.

He further stated, “Truth may be troubled but not defeated. Just as I cooperated with the CBI in the previous case, I will also cooperate with the ED.”

Earlier in the day, the ED registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh based on the FIR filed by the CBI in the case. Petitioner-complainant Jaishri Patil is likely to be summoned by the agency on Wednesday to record her statement in this case registered on the basis of CBI's FIR. The ED case against Deshmukh came days after the Bombay High Court refused to grant interim protection to him from arrest the case registered by CBI.

NCP has contended that the action against Deshmukh was politically motivated. According to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, this was an attempt to malign the Maharashtra government and NCP. Speaking to the media, Malik remarked, "Since forming the government at the Centre, it is clear that BJP is playing politics by misusing CBI ED or other investigative agencies. The ED registered the FIR against Anil Deshmukh in a bid attempt to malign him, the government and the party."

Anil Deshmukh corruption case

The CBI case claims that the former Maharashtra home minister and “unknown others” took undue advantage of their position as well as exercised influence over the transfers and postings in the Mumbai Police, as alleged by former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The ED was probing the financial aspects of the case, as the agency is mandated to do so in any scheduled offence.

The controversy had come to the fore after suspended Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh levelled serious allegations against Deshmukh accusing him of extortion. In his letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir claimed that the home minister asked former API Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. Vaze, later suspended, is currently behind bars in the Antilia bomb scare case as well as the alleged murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren.