Anil Deshmukh Gives Singular Reason For Resigning As Maharashtra HM; Letter To CM Accessed

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday tendered his resignation before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid the roaring controversy over the extortion allegations leveled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh's resignation came hours after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into the matter, followed by a meeting of the NCP top brass, headed by its supremo Sharad Pawar.

In his resignation letter, the NCP leader said he is stepping down from the position of state Home Minister on moral grounds, in light of the CBI probe that is to take place into the allegations against him.

"The Bombay High Court in its order dated April 5, 2021, has directed the CBI to investigate the allegations against me. At this moment, I feel it is not morally correct to continue to serve as the Home Minister of Maharashtra, therefore I have decided to step down from the position," said Anil Deshmukh in his letter of resignation to CM Thackeray. READ | Bombay HC orders 15-day CBI preliminary probe on Param Bir's charges against Anil Deshmukh

Earlier, NCP leader Nawab Malik informed that Deshmukh offered to resign as HM, at a meeting with NCP leaders, following the court order. "Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met Pawar and other party leaders and said he doesn't want to remain in the post. He went to tender his resignation to the CM. Party has requested the CM to accept his resignation," Malik said in a press conference.

The Bombay High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days against the Maharashtra home minister, based on Param Bir Singh's allegations and Jaishree Patil's complaint on the same. Pronouncing its order on Monday, the court noted that directions are required to order an unbiased probe to unearth the truth. The CBI will decide on the further course of action after the preliminary probe.

Heat mounts on Anil Deshmukh after Param Bir's allegations

Anil Deshmukh has come under fire from the Opposition, which had been demanding his resignation ever since former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh leveled extortion charges against the Home Minister. Up till the high court order, the NCP had been defending its minister against the allegations. The Maharashtra government had even appointed a one-member panel, comprising a retired Bombay HC judge Kailash Chandiwal, to probe allegations against the NCP minister, and submit a report in six months. However, the court order compelled Deshmukh to step down as the HM.

Where it all started

On March 17, Param Bir Singh was removed from his position as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and shunted to a "low-key" position as commandant general, Home Guards, for allegedly mishandling the investigation into an explosive-laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia in February, in which Sachin Vaze has been arrested by NIA.

On March 20, he (Param Bir) wrote a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing Deshmukh of asking the Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars, hotels, and restaurants in the city - an allegation denied by both the minister and his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).