Anil Deshmukh Refutes Allegations Of Non-cooperation With ED, Says 'have Sent Letters'

Refuting claims of not co-operating with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by time and again avoiding summons, the former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday pointed out that he has responded to the investigative agency with two letters. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the NCP leader pointed out that in the letters he has requested a copy of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) as well as a list of documents required. Besides, he has also mentioned other matters in regards to the case in the letters. He asserted that he has co-operated with the investigative agency so far, and is committed to doing so even in the future.

ED has sent me two summons to appear with documents to which I have responded with two detailed letters requesting to provide a copy of 'ECIR' as well as a list of documents required so that I can match these documents and send them to ED. (1/2) — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) July 2, 2021

I have also mentioned other matters in detail in my letters to ED. I have co-operated with ED before and will continue to do so. (2/2) — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) July 2, 2021

Sources report that ED suspects that Rs 20 crores were allegedly routed through Kolkata-based shell companies. The money which ED suspects were collected as 'protection' from bar owners was allegedly funnelled via the companies. On questioning Kolkata-based operators Manohar Nangalia and Babulal Bunka, ED has learned that certain shell companies were floated on the behest of a Nagpur-based CA having close links with Deshmukh. Moreover, Rs 10 crores were allegedly routed through a company named Zodiac Dealcom.

In May, the central agency had registered an ECIR against Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification. The ECIR was based on CBI's case lodged against him based on extortion charges levied by ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh. Amid these raids, Sachin Vaze was quizzed by ED officials at Taloja jail in the case pertaining to the allegations levelled by Singh. Vaze allegedly accused Deshmukh of asking him to pay Rs.2 crore so that he can convince NCP supremo Sharad Pawar against placing him under suspension once again.

Anil Deshmukh case- all you need to know

It all started on March 17, when Param Bir Singh was removed from his position as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and shunted to a "low-key" position as Commandant General, Home Guards, for allegedly mishandling the investigation into an explosive-laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia in February, in which Sachin Vaze has been arrested by NIA. This ouster had been followed by Anil Deshmukh, then still Maharashtra Home Minister, telling a Marathi channel that Param Bir's exit had not been procedural, seemingly throwing his former reporter to the sharks.

Three days after his removal, Param Bir wrote a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, refuting allegations levelled against him, and instead accusing Deshmukh of asking the disgraced former Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars, hotels, and restaurants in the city - an allegation denied by both the minister and his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) till the High Court ordered directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry. Thereafter, he stepped down as the Home Minister 'on moral grounds' and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It has accused him and others of exercising influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising 'undue influence' over the performance of official duties by the officials. Based on the FIR, the ED on May 11, filed a case of money laundering against him.