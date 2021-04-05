Anil Deshmukh Resigns: Fadnavis Questions CM's Silence; Says 'More Names Will Come Out'

Lashing out at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's continued silence on the issue, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, alleged several more names may come up in the investigation. Lauding the High Court for ordering a CBI probe into ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh, he said that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh should have resigned on the onset of the Rashmi Shukla report. After the Bombay HC ordered a probe into 'extortion' allegations levied by Singh on Deshmukh, the Home Minister has tendered his resignation which is yet to be accepted by CM Thackeray.

Fadnavis: 'CM's silence is baffling'

"This was an expected outcome. We had expected the Home Minister's resignation would have earlier after Rashmi Shukla's report. We are astounded that inspite of such grave allegations against top police officers and ministers, the CM has not spoken a single word. His silence is uncomfortable and his opinion should be aired. His last opinion was 'is Vaze Laden?'. After so many developments, he should break his silence now," said Fadnavis. Taking a jibe at Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, he added, "Sanjay Raut's condition has been made unsustainable by his own govt. He has to defend certain indefensible things saying I don't know about it, I am not part of this govt." READ | Ex-CM Fadnavis alleges 'MVA ministers scared what Sachin Vaze will reveal' amid NIA probe

When asked about Deshmukh's claim that he felt it 'inappropriate' to resign, Fadnavis said,"He can say anything in his resignation letter, but I feel there is no need to say anything. At least after the High court's judgment, his conscience awoke and he resigned," On asked whether the resignation was fearing arrest, he said, "Whether CBI will arrest anyone or not, when a court orders a CBI probe against a sitting Home Minister, he cannot remain in his post as it arises a constitutional conflict. So he had no other choice rather than to resign. The probe by various agencies may take different angles which may lead to arrest or not."

When asked if the court-ordered probe into Parambir Singh's allegations will go cold like the Sanjay Rathod investigation, Fadnavis said," This question should be asked to CM whether he has any propriety in the govt or not. Seeing the police's manner of investigation in the Sanjay Rathod issue, the HC has given the probe to CBI in Param Bir Singh matter. If the police continue this behaviour, even the Sanjay Rathod case may go to CBI. I am happy that my allegations based on facts have been noticed by the HC too. Many more names apart from Anil Deshmukh will come out but that will come out in the investigation." READ | 'Eyewash': Fadnavis casts doubt on MVA govt-formed panel to probe charges against Maha HM

Lashing out at Thackeray and Pawar's unnecessary defence of Deshmukh, he claimed that the NCP Supremo was ill-informed of the facts. Claiming that the MVA govt had stolen the mandate, he said that people had realised it now. Denying any agenda by BJP to make the govt fall, he said that BJP only wanted to restore the state's pride.

"Without reason, they (Pawar and Thackeray) were backing him. Especially in Pawar's second press conference, he was claiming that he (Deshmukh) is quarantine but he was holding a press conference. If the MVA govt doesn't decide who will hold the Home Ministry for 1-2 months, then there will be an impact on law and order. This govt betrayed the mandate and is going in three different directions. After 1.5 years, what I said is being felt by the people. Every party has its own agenda and will be taken down by the people itself. We only want to restore Maharashtra police and state's pride," he said.

HC orders CBI probe; Deshmukh resigns

Earlier in the day, Bombay HC ordered a 15-day preliminary CBI inquiry into the 'extortion' charges against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh based on the petition filed by lawyer Jayshri Patil. Once the preliminary inquiry is complete, the director CBI is at discretion to further course of action. Later, Anil Deshmukh tendered his resignation claiming "I feel it is not morally correct to continue to serve as the Home Minister of Maharashtra". Deshmukh had previously refuted all claims and welcomed a probe into Param Bir Singh's 'extortion' allegations against him.

What has Param Bir Singh claimed?

In his 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' saying that 'involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely', and hence he was making such allegations to save himself, demanding Singh's suspension.

Later, the NCP Supremo echoed Deshmukh's stance, holding Param Bir Singh responsible for Vaze's action rather than the government, while Sena has defended both Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze, claiming that they were not guilty yet, as the probe into the Antilia bomb scare continues. BJP, on the other hand, has vowed to continue to protest till Home Minister resigns and a court-monitored probe or Central probe is initiated into Singh's 'extortion' allegations. Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra (Home Guards) after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case and his involvement in the Mansukh Hiren's alleged murder - both cases are now being probed by NIA.