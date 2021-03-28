Anil Deshmukh Says Param Bir's Allegations Against Him Will Be Probed By Retired HC Judge

In the latest development, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh informed on Sunday that the allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh will be probed by a retired High Court judge. Speaking to ANI, Anil Deshmukh said that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has decided that the allegations levelled against the Home Minister will be investigated by a retired High Court judge. Param Bir Singh's letter levelling allegations on Anil Deshmukh came out after his transfer to the position of Director General (Home Guards), amid the ongoing investigation into the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiren death case.

'Param Bir Singh's allegations to be probed by retired HC judge'

Param Bir Singh to approach Bombay HC

The Supreme Court bench led by Justice Kaul and Justice Subhash Reddy on Wednesday directed former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to approach the Bombay HC under Article 226 to seek a CBI probe into the alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh. Hearing the plea on Wednesday, the SC bench noted that 'things were fine between the two personas until something erupted in public' and remarked that the matter was 'quite serious'. Param Bir Singh's advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the SC bench that they would move Bombay HC on Wednesday afternoon and requested for the matter to be taken up on Thursday. The Court also denied a request made by an applicant Amritpal Singh seeking a live telecast of the case, due to wide political ramifications.

Param Bir Singh's letter accusing Anil Deshmukh

In his 8-page letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh has refuted Deshmukh's statements that his transfer was due to 'serious lapses in the investigation', the 'serious lapses are not pardonable', and that his transfer was 'not on administrative grounds'. Furthermore, Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Accepting his police force's full responsibility, Singh in the letter claimed that there was no evidence against him and invited to check the call records of Sachin Vaze if need be.