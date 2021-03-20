‘Anil Deshmukh Should Resign’: Ex-Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Over Alleged Extortion Charge

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis demanded the resignation of state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday in the wake of serious allegations levelled by ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

Terming this letter as "earth-shattering", Fadnavis remarked, "This is the first time in Maharashtra's history that a DG-rank officer has written such a freewheeling letter about the Home Minister. In the letter, he has attached a chat- I don't whether it is WhatsApp or SMS. But the incidents which he has recalled is proof that such kind of money was demanded. This is a very serious matter. The manner in which different scandals in the Maharashtra Police department."

Moreover, he sought an impartial inquiry to be conducted by Central agencies or a court-monitored probe in the alternative. The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly also contended that the Sena supremo had ignored this matter to save his government. It is pertinent to note that Singh had been transferred as DG Home Guards post the arrest of Vaze by the NIA. However, the Maharashtra Home Minister asserted that the former Mumbai top cop had made "false allegations" to save himself.

"In this situation, the Home Minister cannot stay in his post. The Home Minister should immediately tender his resignation. The Chief Minister should immediately seek his resignation. And there should be an impartial inquiry. This inquiry must be conducted by Central agencies. If this is not acceptable to them, then it should be a court-monitored probe," Fadnavis added.

Casting aspersions on the CM, the BJP leader said, "If Param Bir Singh brought this to the attention of the CM, then he should have immediately acted on it. Possibly to save his government, the CM might have ignored it. But ignoring such a matter is akin to leaving the state vulnerable to threats."

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia reiterated the demand of Anil Deshmukh's resignation and opined that the Maharashtra government had become a threat to India's democracy. Addressing a press conference, he accused the MVA government of indulging in extortion and claimed that it was paying less attention to tax collection. Additionally, Bhatia made it clear that such a "corrupt" dispensation had no right to stay in power for even a single moment.

Here is the purported letter shared by BJP:

Antilia bomb scare & Sachin Vaze's arrest

At around 3 pm on February 25, the security officer of Antilia- Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai informed the Gamdevi Police Station of a suspicious 4-wheeler being parked on Carmichael Road. 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening note typewritten in English were recovered from the Mahindra Scorpio. The case took a new dimension after the vehicle's owner Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. While Hiren's wife accused Vaze of being responsible for her husband's death, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis produced Call Detail Record claiming that the Assistant Police Inspector was in constant touch with the deceased.

In her complaint, Hiren's wife also alleged that the aforesaid car was in Vaze's possession since November 2020. On March 8, the NIA took over the Antilia bomb scare case and registered an FIR under Sections 120 B, 286, 465, 473 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4(a)(b)(i) of The Explosive Substances Act. After being grilled for nearly 12 hours on March 13, Vaze was arrested by the NIA and remanded to its custody till March 25 subsequently. The NIA examined 5 luxury cars used by Vaze and recreated the crime scene.