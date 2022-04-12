Anil Deshmukh, Three Other Accused's CBI Custody In Corruption Case Extended Till Apr 16

In a major setback for former Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, a special court in Mumbai extended his Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till April 16. A special court ordered the custody extension of Deshmukh, and dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze and two other accused in a corruption case, citing the progress in the investigation so far. The investigation agency sought their remand for five more days for further probe into the matter.

Deshmukh and his two former aides - Sanjeev Palande, Kundan Shinde and Vaze were earlier remanded till April 11. Following the end of their remand, they were produced before special CBI judge DP Singhade to extend the same. The probe agency noted that the accused were interrogated at length and confronted each other besides witnesses in the case to bring out major breakthroughs in the case.

Meanwhile, advocate Vikram Chaudhri along with advocates Aniket Nikam and Inderpal Singh, appearing for the former MVA minister, opposed the CBI’s remand extension plea. Calling it 'absolute lawlessness', the advocate claimed that there was no necessity for arrest after one year of filing an FIR in the case. However, the court granted further custody citing the progress of the investigation so far and taking into consideration the nature of the allegations in the FIR. The court also dismissed Deshmukh’s plea seeking rejection of remand extension citing medical reasons.

Charges against Deshmukh

On April 21, 2021, CBI had registered an FIR against Deshmukh on charges of corruption and misuse of his official position after ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that the then home minister had given targets to police officials like Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from restaurants and bars in the city.

Deshmukh denied the corruption charges but stepped down from the Maharashtra Cabinet after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to carry out an inquiry against him. Deshmukh and others were accused of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials.

Subsequently, the ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification. On June 26, it arrested Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde. After skipping summons on 5 occasions, Anil Deshmukh appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on November 1 as the Bombay High Court rejected his plea challenging the summons issued to him by the central agency. Thereafter, he was taken into custody in the wee hours of the following day.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI