Anil Deshmukh's Son Hrishikesh To Skip ED Summons In PMLA Case; Seeks 7 Days' Time

Seeking additional time, ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's son Hrishikesh is set to skip Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons on Friday. Deshmukh's lawyer Inderpal Singh to appear before ED after 2 PM to seek seven days time before next summons. ED had summoned Hrishikesh Deshmukh for questioning in connection with money laundering case, while his father remains in ED's custody till November 6.

Anil Deshmukh's son to skip ED summons

Anil Deshmukh was arrested by ED on Monday in connection to a money laundering case after 12 hours of investigation. In course of the investigation, ED claimed that there are 13 companies controlled by Deshmukh's family and another 14 controlled by his associates which have been utilized for the purpose of infusion of 'ill-gotten' money of Anil Deshmukh. The agency also noted that the ex-Maharashtra HM was also 'directly involved' in the offence of money laundering - referring to Param Bir Singh's accusation of collecting Rs 100 crores. A Mumbai holiday court on Tuesday sent Deshmukh till November 6, allowed the presence of a lawyer while interrogation and home food and medicines for the 72-year-old.

While arguing in the court, Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Vikram Chaudhary highlighted that the ED had submitted both in the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court that his client was not named as an accused in the money laundering case. "Bombay High Court had asked CBI to investigate. No one asked you (ED) to investigate," said Chaudhary. On the other hand, ASG Anil Singh, representing ED, said that the agency had strong evidence against Deshmukh seeking 14-day custody.

ED has already attached immovable assets worth Rs.4.2 crore allegedly belonging to Deshmukh and his family members under the PMLA. Sanjiv Palande - Deshmukh's personal secretary, along with Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh's personal assistant) have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the money laundering of Rs 4 crore. Anil Deshmukh had evaded five summons by the ED in the PMLA case and was 'missing' from Maharashtra before he resurfaced on Tuesday.

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Earlier in April, in an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleged that Sachin Vaze had been given a target of 'accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the then-Home minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' and later resigned after the HC allowed a CBI probe into Singh's allegations. Param Bir Singh himself has reportedly fled the country amid multiple extortion cases slapped against him.