Anil Parab Claims 'raised Demand To Rename Aurangabad To Sambhaji Nagar' At Cabinet Meet

In a major development, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra's Transport Minister Anil Parab has claimed that he spoke about changing the name of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar at the cabinet meeting that took place on June 28, Tuesday. It is important to mention here that this development comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra. The leader further added that the proposal will be discussed at yet another cabinet meeting that will likely be held on June 29. State Home minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil further informed that another cabinet meeting was likely to take place on June 29 to discuss pending issues.

Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab said, "I have raised the demand in today's cabinet meeting that the name of Aurangabad should be changed to Sambhaji Nagar. The same will be discussed in the cabinet meeting tomorrow as well."

Earlier, during a rally in Aurangabad, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray stated that he has not forgotten late Balasaheb Thackeray's wish of renaming Aurangabad and promised that he will fulfil his father's wish. The rally also became important as it was just after All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akhbaruddin Owaisi's visit to Aurangzeb's tomb. Notably, Aurangabad is named after the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb, while Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was the son of Shivaji- the founder of the Maratha Empire.

CM Uddhav Thackeray in his rally averred, "Hindutva is in our every breath...I have never forgotten that my late father Balasaheb Thackeray had promised that Aurangabad would be renamed Sambhaji Nagar and I have not forgotten it...we will change it."

CM's cabinet meet amid Maharashtra political crisis

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief minister of Maharashtra, presided over an important cabinet meeting at Mantralaya in Mumbai on June 28 as the struggle for control of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party in that state continues. The CM attended the meeting via video conferencing. It was the first cabinet meeting since he removed renegade Shiv Sena ministers from their positions, including Shinde.

In light of the instability within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 28 for 90 minutes. Soon after the state cabinet meeting concluded, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh addressed the media, and stated, "There is no need to talk about it (Maharashtra political crisis). All our support is intact. One support is in the form of physical presence here. The other support is in the form of electronic media or email."

Image: Twitter/@Mahadgipr