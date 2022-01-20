Anil Vij Accuses Congress Of Playing With Emotions, Says BJP Brought Development

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday took a dig at the Congress and stated that politics was earlier done by playing with the emotions of the voters until the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) brought the agenda of development.

While speaking to the media, Anil Vij stated, "Narendra Modi has changed the political dynamics. Only BJP will win in all poll-bound states, be it Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab or anywhere. Earlier, politics was done by playing with people's emotions. Earlier, some came and won elections by raising slogans of 'gareebi hatao', then someone won by saying 'my mother died, give me votes. But now, politics happens with agenda of development only. Now people only want development and Narendra Modi can bring development."

Earlier in the day, the Haryana Health Minister flagged off 47 medical mobile units and 198 ambulances. "These 47 medical units will go to Haryana's remote areas. Similarly, 198 ambulances have been added, taking the total tally to 635," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Thursday released its second list of 41 candidates, including 16 women, for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party had earlier released a list of 125 candidates which included 50 women. Congress had promised to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates in the state.

UP Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 22 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment.