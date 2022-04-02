Anil Vij Condemns Punjab's Chandigarh Claim Resolution; 'CM Mann's AAP Govt Baccha Party'

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Saturday criticised the Punjab Assembly resolution requesting a claim on Chandigarh, calling the Aam Aadmi Party administration in Punjab a "baccha party" (a party of kids) that lacks comprehensive knowledge of matters.

The statements by the Haryana Minister come a day after the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution on Friday confirming the state's claim to Chandigarh, which it shares with Haryana. In the absence of the two BJP members who had staged a walkout, the House passed the resolution, which was sponsored by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab Government is yet in its infancy stage: Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij said, "Punjab Government is a 'baccha party'. They don't have complete knowledge of issues. Chandigarh isn't the only issue. Many other issues are linked to it. Satluj Yamuna Link Canal, Hindi speaking areas issues... They said nothing about it. Only a single decision can be taken, whenever it happens."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann submitted a resolution in the legislature on Friday, requesting that Chandigarh be transferred to the state. The resolution was introduced in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposal for Chandigarh to be placed under central service control.

According to Vij, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann government is still in its "infancy stage," with "milk teeth that haven't cracked yet."

Chandigarh administration service conditions to match Central Civil Services

During his reading of the resolution, CM Bhagwant Mann claimed that this move is a blatant attack on Punjab's right to Chandigarh. The Punjab CM read the resolution, at a one-day special assembly meeting in Chandigarh. The service conditions of Chandigarh government employees would now be linked with those of the Central Civil Services, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Employees are expected to reap significant benefits as a result of the Home Minister's decision.

"It arose from deception. There was never any intention of forming a political party in the Anna Hazare movement. However, some nefarious forces exploited public sentiment and founded a political party. A party created out of dishonesty will commit fraud at every turn,” BJP leader Anil Vij alleged while talking to the media.

The Haryana Minister questioned the AAP about its performance in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur during the recent assembly elections, as he was targeting the party. "In Punjab, things were different. It's not an AAP victory; it's a defeat for some people,'' Vij said. the AAP swept to victory in Punjab, winning 92 of the 117 seats in the legislature.

Image: ANI