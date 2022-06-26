Ever since the Supreme Court of India had granted a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with others in the 2002 Gujarat riots case, several BJP leaders and ministers have come forward slamming the opposition for accusing Prime Minister Modi falsely. Joining the group of leaders and ministers, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij has now also reacted over the same and demanded an apology from political parties, leaders, and others for allegedly running false campaigns and information about PM Modi.

Taking to Twitter, the Haryana Minister said in Hindi, "After the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to Narendra Modi in Gujarat riots, the parties, leaders, and others who had campaigned falsely on Modi Ji should now come forward and apologize to Modi Ji or we would expose their names."

गुजरात दंगो में नरेंद्र मोदी को सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा क्लीन चिट दिए जाने के बाद जिन पार्टियों, नेताओं व अन्य ने मोदी जी पर झूठा प्रचार किया था वह अब स्वयं सामने आकर मोदी जी से माफी मांगेंगे यां हम उनके नाम उजागर करे । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) June 26, 2022

Apart from him, several other BJP leaders have also demanded an apology from the opposition. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking to ANI had asserted that BJP's political rivals and some NGOs collectively publicised the false allegations and made everyone believe their lies.

Similarly, BJP leader Sambit Patra in similar remarks also named Teesta Setalvad and said, "These people have deliberately created a false story, this has been strongly remarked by the Supreme Court."

SC upholds SIT's clean chit to PM Modi

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by Zakia Jafri challenging the SIT's clean chit provided to 64 people including then Gujarati chief minister Narendra Modi.

In its judgment, the SC bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, along with Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar upheld the decision of the Magistrate in accepting the stated final report dated February 8, 2012, which was submitted by the SIT as it is and further rejected the protest petition filed by the appellant.

"We hold that this appeal is devoid of merits and resultantly deserves to be dismissed in the aforementioned terms. We order accordingly", the bench said.

Image: ANI/NarendraModi.IN