Anil Vij Responds To Farmers' Warning, Says 'violence Won't Be Allowed In Gandhi's Nation'

As the farmers issue a direct warning to the Manohar Lal Khattar Government, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij lashed out at the protestors saying that the movement was getting violent with each passing day. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Anil Vij asked farmers to keep their agitation in moderation, and remarked that violence will not be allowed in Mahatma Gandhi's country.

Taking to Twitter, Anil Vij said, "Farmers movement is getting violent day by day. Violent movement cannot be allowed in Mahatma Gandhi's country. Farmer leaders should keep their agitation in moderation."

The Haryana Home Minister's statement comes after farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni threatened Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. In a shocking statement, Gurnam Singh said that if the purchase of crops does not start from October 2, then even Khattar's dog well will not be able to get out of the house.

किसान आंदोलन दिंन प्रतिदिन हिंसक होता जा रहा है । महात्मा गांधी के देश मे हिंसक आंदोलन की इजाजत नहीं दी जा सकती । किसान नेता अपने आंदोलन को संयम में रखें । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) October 2, 2021

Farmers threaten Haryana CM, issue open warning

Threatening to show the power of the farmers through their 'fist', Gurnam Singh Charuni issued an open warning on Twitter saying that farmers would prepare to give a 'befitting reply' to the Haryana Government from October 2. The leader announced that on the day of Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary, farmers will gherao the house of every BJP and JJP MP and MLA in the state.

"Farmer friends, prepare now you will give a befitting reply to this government from tomorrow. Surround all MLA's and MP's houses and set up a paddy trolley. Now we will show them the power of the farmers with a fist," Bhartiya Kisan Union Charuni tweeted.

किसान साथियों तैयारी कर लो अब इस सरकार को मुँह तोड़ जवाब देंगे कल से @BJP4Haryana और @JJPofficial के सभी MLA और MP के घर घेर लो और धान की ट्राली खड़ी कर दो.



अब इन्हें दिखाएँगे मुठी भर किसानों की ताक़त... pic.twitter.com/nPga37KsGm — Bhartiya Kisan Union Charuni (@BKU_Charuni) October 1, 2021

BKU's Rakesh Tikait also issued similar directions asking farmers to protest outside the homes of MLAs in BJP-ruled Haryana and the headquarters of the district collectorate in Punjab. "Tomorrow, for starting paddy procurement in Haryana, Punjab, there will be a gherao of the house of BJP-JJP MLAs in Haryana and agitation at the DC office of Punjab," he said.

The row comes after the Centre postponed buying Kharif or monsoon paddy from farmers in Punjab and Haryana till October 11. The original procurement date for procurement was October 1, however, due to the recent heavy downpour in Punjab and Haryana, the maturity of paddy has been delayed.

