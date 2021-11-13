Anil Vij Slams Punjab CM For Compensating Preparators Of R-Day Violence; 'It's Shameful'

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday slammed the Punjab government's decision to compensate the people booked for unfurling violence on the streets of Delhi on Republic Day by carrying out a tractor rally in support of farmers’ protest. Speaking to ANI, Anil Vij termed Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's decision as 'shameful' and 'not in the interest of the country'. Punjab CM Channi on Friday announced ‘Rs 2 lakh compensation' for the perpetrators apprehended by the Delhi Police.

Slamming CM Channi, Anil Vij said, "This is a 'shameful' decision by Punjab Govt. It's not in the interests of the country to give compensation to those who have violated the law."

For the unversed, the group of farmers that have been sitting on the borders of Delhi since November last year, demanding the central government to revoke the three farm laws passed in the parliament in 2020, had conducted a farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day, Jan 26, at the national capital. The permission to conduct a procession was granted by the Delhi Police after the court’s intervention, however, some guidelines and designated routes were given by the Delhi police to the farmer leaders for carrying out a peaceful procession.

However, the march took a violent turn as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Punjab CM Channi's announcement to reward perpetrators of R-Day violence

Taking to Twitter, CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who has been surrounded with controversies ever since his induction, wrote, “Reiterating My Govt’s stand to support the ongoing #FarmersProtest against three black farm laws, We have decided to give Rs 2 lakh compensation to 83 people arrested by Delhi Police for carrying out a tractor rally in the national capital on 26th January 2021.”

The move came out at a time when the assembly elections in Punjab are overhead and the Congress government continues to deal with unabated internal disputes. The announcement is also being seen as an attempt to woo Punjab's farmers, the majority of which is participating in the farmers’ protest.

