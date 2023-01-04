Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Uttarakhand Govt Abolishes System Of Revenue Police

Uttarakhand government on Tuesday abolished the revenue policing system in the state following the allegations that were leveled against local revenue police in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case involving an expelled BJP leader's son.

Uttarakhand Govt abolishes Revenue Police System

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government also notified that the revenue villages were to be brought under the regular policing system, as per the statement released by the Chief Minister's Office. The Law and order in 1,800 revenue villages of Uttarakhand will now be handled by the state police. In the first phase, the border of 52 police stations and 19 police posts will be expanded, added the statement.

In Uttarakhand, the demand to replace the 'Revenue Police System' gained momentum in September 2022 amid Ankita Bhandari's murder probe. The body of the 19-year-old, who worked as a receptionist at a resort run by Pulkit Arya, the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, was recovered from Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24 after she went missing for six days.

The area came under revenue police jurisdiction and allegations were raised against the revenue police for not registering a complaint on time and even being biased toward the accused. Chief Minister Dhami has highlighted that many such criminal activities are taking place across the state which requires technical skill and quick action. Therefore a need was felt to transfer the areas of revenue police to regular police in a phased manner, he added.

On December 17, the Uttarkhand Police filed a charge sheet against the three persons accused of the murder of Ankita Bhandari and submitted it before the Kotdwar Judicial Court. On December 4, the Uttarakhand Police said just the Narco tests of the accused remained. Ankita was reported missing for at least six days before her body was recovered. Pulkit Arya was arrested for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation with two people - Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar.

What is Revenue Police System?

Under the unique revenue police system, civil officials of the revenue department have the powers and functions of the regular police. Whenever a crime takes place, the revenue police of the area files an FIR, investigates the case, arrests the accused, and also files a charge sheet in the local court. The case is transferred to the regular police if the case is related to heinous crimes like murder, rape, or crimes against Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The system of revenue police was brought by the British over a century ago when crime in the hilly areas was low. The idea behind was to save money and resources by not deploying regular police.