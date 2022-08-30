'Anna Hazare Exposed Dhokebaaz No 1': BJP On Kejriwal Mentor's Strong Letter To Delhi CM

With social activist Anna Hazare hitting out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed the Delhi Chief Minister for betraying his 'political guru.' BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, while hitting out at the AAP National Convenor, has claimed that even Kejriwal's mentor has now spoken about the 'politics of betrayal' by AAP.

Poonawalla also accused Kejriwal of betraying the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Anna Hazare with the Delhi liquor scam, in which Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been under fire. He further questioned AAP about its zero-tolerance corruption policy. He also accused Arvind Kejriwal of supporting his party leaders who are accused of corruption practices.

Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla shared the pictures of the letter written by Anna Hazare to Kejriwal and wrote, "Now even Arvind Kejriwal’s mentor Anna Hazare exposes Dhokebaaz no. 1 in Indian politics. After betraying Anna, now betraying principles of Mahatma & Anna with Sharab Ghotala!" He further asked, "Where is the zero tolerance for corruption? Why is Kejriwal defending the twin towers of corruption?"

While speaking to Republic TV, senior advocate and National Spokesperson of BJP Gaurav Bhatia also responded to the two-page letter written by Kejriwal's mentor Anna Hazare. "Arvind Kejriwal is not paying heed to what people of Delhi are saying and he will not pay heed to what his political guru is saying, this clearly shows how corrupt Arvind Kejriwal has become," he said.

Bhatia further hit out at the Delhi Chief Minister and said, "Aap mujhse na baat karo, me nashe me hu (Don't talk to me, I am not in my senses) is the line that aptly describes Arvind Kejriwal." He added saying, "We have been seeing that rather than answering the questions raised by BJP on the excise scam in Delhi, Kejriwal is trying to divert the issue."

The BJP spokesperson further accused Kejriwal of robbing his own people. Calling him a 'thug', Bhatia said, "Essa koi sagga nahi, jisse Arvind Kejriwal ne thaga nahi (Kejriwal has robbed almost everyone). He has backstabbed everyone, including Anna Hazare, his ministers and people of the national capital."

Anna Hazare slams Arvind Kejriwal on liquor policy

Amid the deepening Delhi excise policy controversy, Anna Hazare wrote a two-page letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and reminded him of the Lokpal movement, which he was a part of during his India Against Corruption days.

“After becoming the Chief Minister, you have forgotten about the Lokpal and Lokayukta, which were at the centre of the anti-corruption movement. In the Assembly, you have not even once tried to bring in place a strong Lokayukta. Now your government has brought in a policy which will ruin lives, and affect women too,” Anna wrote in a sharply-worded letter to Kejriwal.