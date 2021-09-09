Anna Hazare Proposes Non-violent Agitation Against MVA Govt For Independent Lokayukta

Indian social activist Anna Baburao Hazare has expressed his desire to launch an agitation against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Thursday. The decision was taken by Anna Hazare due to the MVA govt's alleged negligence in holding timely meetings of the Lokayukta Act drafting committee. Anna Hazare claimed that the aforementioned action led to the delay in the implementation of the crucial Lokayukta Act.

While addressing the media, social activist Anna Hazare claimed that he has been urging the MVA government-led by CM Uddhav Thackeray to enact the Lokayukta Act as per Section 63 of the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act 2013. It is important to note that the Lokayukta Act was enacted by the Parliament of India only after several agitations made by social activist Anna Hazare and his comrades.

Anna Hazare appraised, "Although the drafting of the law is in its final stages, the state government had suspended the meetings after the pandemic outbreak last year and has not resumed them despite repeated requests and letters." Hazare mentioned that he had time and again written to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte concerning the implementation of the act but no action or input had come from their side.

Anna Hazare declares non-violent agitation

Anna Hazare said he suspected that the government was deliberately trying to avoid holding the remaining meetings. He added, "Presently, there is a lot of corruption in the state. Particularly, the corruption of some of the ministers is coming forth. Due to increasing corruption, it is becoming difficult for the common man to survive. Unfortunately, it is seen that both, the central and the state government, are not taking any steps to curtail corruption,”