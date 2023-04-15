Anna Hazare Recalls A Advice He Gave Arvind Kejriwal A Decade Ago; 'I Feel Really Sad...'

Anna Hazare, on Friday, recalled the advice he constantly gave to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the latter's questioning by the CBI regarding the Excise Policy Scam. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the social activist said that he used to remind Kejriwal to keep his conduct and morals clean when the two launched the anti-corruption movement and demanded the passing of the Jan Lokpal Bill in 2011. Hazare said that Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were born through that movement but have now decided to take a different path.

"I wrote a letter to him (Kejriwal) asking 'Why do you think about liquor? Think about things that are good. Would you do anything for money? This is not good," Hazare told Republic. "It is not like liquor has benefitted anyone. Then why are you running after it? The CBI should enquire if they found something wrong. If something wrong is found in the enquiry, then there should be punishment," he added.

"There isn't a day when I did not tell him to keep his conduct and thinking clean back then. If feel really sad that (Manish) Sisodia is in jail. Go to jail but for the betterment of society and the country, not for yourself," he further said.

Anna Hazare's letter to Kejriwal

The letter from Hazare addressed to Kejriwal was regarding the corruption in the Excise Policy scam for the sale of liquor in the national capital. In the letter, the former reminded the Delhi CM of his stance pertaining to liquor shops during the anti-corruption movement a decade ago. "After joining politics and becoming the CM, it seems that you forgot your principles and ideology. That's why your government formulated a new liquor policy in Delhi. It seems that this will give an impetus to liquor sales as well as the consumption of liquor. Liquor shops can be opened in every lane. This can lead to an increase in corruption. This is not in the interest of people," the letter read.