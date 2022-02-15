'Anna Hazare Speaking BJP's Language': Shiv Sena Slams Social Activist Amid Wine Sale Row

Launching a frontal attack on social activist Anna Hazare over the row on the sale of wine in supermarkets, Shiv Sena accused him of speaking BJP's language. While announcing his decision to suspend the indefinite fast, Anna Hazare Hazare told a gathering, "During a discussion with officials of the Maharashtra government, I had told them that I don't feel like living in the state, following which the government started re-thinking about its decision". According to him, the state government will take a call on allowing wine to be sold in supermarkets only after soliciting suggestions from citizens.

Penning an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut said, "Farmers growing grapes and fruits can benefit a lot from this decision. Wine is produced from many crops. If wine production increases, farmers will be able to earn a decent income. Where does the question of making Maharashtra a 'Madya Rashtra' arise as BJP leaders allege? But Anna has started speaking BJP's language."

"Anna is a retired soldier. That's why he is showcases patriotism from time to time. The Chinese Army entered Ladakh and India's Modi government watched this infiltration helplessly. We felt that the patriot in Anna would wake up and ask questions from the Centre after watching this helplessness and Chinese aggression. Anna should have said that I don't want to live in a country whose borders were crossed by the enemy," the Shiv Sena leader added.

Accusing the social activist of conveniently maintaining silence on key issues, the Sena MP opined, "PM Modi insulted Maharashtra two days ago. We felt that Anna will say a few tough words for Maharashtra's pride but Anna tolerated this insult and said that he doesn't want to live owing to the decision on wine. Anna, where will you go now? "

Wine sale in Maharashtra

On January 27, the Maharashtra Cabinet announced that wine will now be available in every supermarket in the state. Based on the new wine sale and liquor policy, the sale of wine bottles will be permitted through grocery shops and departmental stores in the state. Earlier sale of wine was allowed only through liquor stores.