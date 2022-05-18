Anna Hazare Warns Of Agitation From August 9 If MVA Govt Doesn't Enact Lokayukta Law

In another faceoff with the Maharashtra government, social activist Anna Hazare threatened to launch an agitation over the delay in enacting a Lokayukta law. He announced that a peaceful stir would be held in at least 200 Talukas of 35 districts across the state from August 9 unless the MVA government formulates a robust Lokayukta legislation to eradicate corruption. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, Hazare demanded that the Chief Secretary must be instructed to convene the remaining two meetings of the committee set up to prepare the draft of the Act.

Anna Hazare highlighted, "Some states in the country have enacted Lokayukta laws as per the guiding principles I sat on a fast from January 30, 2019, to February 5, 2019, when the Devendra Fadnavis government was in power to demand that a Lokayukta law should be enacted in the state based on the guiding principles in the law passed by the Parliament. I took back my agitation after then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave me a written assurance that the government is ready to form a draft committee headed by the Chief Secretary to enact the Lokayukta law in Maharashtra."

He added, "As the Lokpal and Lokayukta law is necessary for the Centre and the state, I went on a fast until death in Delhi and Maharashtra on three occasions. I am sure that if a Lokayukta law is enacted based on the guiding principles in the law passed by the Parliament, it will be an important step towards a corruption-free Maharashtra. I am ready to tour Maharashtra and spread awareness among people for the purpose. I am requesting that I should not be compelled to start an indefinite fast to demand the Lokayukta law for the fourth time."

"The Constitution occupies the highest place, the laws are made on the basis of the Constitution and the states and the country run on the basis of these laws. I hope that you will create a corruption-free Maharashtra as per your assurance. It is my wish that I should not be forced to fast at the age of 85," the Ralegaon Siddhi-based activist elaborated.

Hazare opposes wine sale policy

Earlier this year too, Anna Hazare was at loggerheads with the MVA government. On January 27, the Maharashtra Cabinet approved that the sale of wine bottles will be permitted through grocery shops and departmental stores in the state. Maintaining that this policy would only benefit the interests of a select few at the cost of the well-being of several sections of society, Anna Hazare warned the government to roll it back failing which he shall commence a hunger strike. He relented only after the government assured him that it will consider public opinion before going ahead with the policy.