Annamalai Accuses MK Stalin Of Double Standards After TN CM Stands With Rahul Gandhi

Annamalai, the chief of BJP in Tamil Nadu, lashed out at the Chief Minister MK Stalin Friday accusing him of double standards. The civil servant-turned-politician's remark came after MK Stalin called the Surat court's decision to convict Rahul Gandhi in what is being called the 'Modi surname' case "anti-democratic". "Tamil Nadu CM calls Rahul Gandhi's process anti-democratic. He himself is doing the same by asking police to pick up those who are part are putting memes or cartoons against govt. His action is also anti-democratic. This is not the first time that he (Rahul Gandhi) has done this. He defamed the nation abroad. Congress' job is to babysit Rahul Gandhi,” said K Annamalai, state president, Tamil Nadu BJP.

Annamalai's comment came hours before Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Parliament, in accordance with the Representation of Peoples Act.

MK Stalin expresses solidarity with Rahul Gandhi post conviction

DMK supremo Stalin, on Thursday, sent his representative TR Baalu to the Delhi airport to welcome Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was convicted in the case of passing a casteist remarkin a rally.

Terming the conviction as ‘highly deplorable and unprecedented’, TN CM Stalin said, “It's highly deplorable & unprecedented that a leader like Thiru @RahulGandhi is convicted for a comment which he himself said was not made with a blameworthy mind. BJP's targeting of opposition parties has now landed in trampling of democratic rights and such atrocities will see its end,” Stalin tweeted.

A court in Surat, Gujarat passed an order and convicted Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case of 2019, for his remarks against the surname of Narendra Modi during a rally before the Lok Sabha elections. However he was granted a bail and his sentence was suspended for 30 days allowing the Wayanad MP to appeal the decision in a higher court.