BJP's Annamalai Condemns DMK Leaders' Sexist Remarks; Appreciates MP Kanimozhi’s Apology

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai appreciated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi for condemning the sexist remarks made by his party leader Saidai Sadiq

Abhishek Raval
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai appreciated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi for condemning the sexist remarks made by his party leader Saidai Sadiq against the women cadres of BJP. He also personally spoke with all the women party leaders from BJP who were targeted by Sadiq. 

DMK leader Saidai Sadiq made derogatory comments on BJP's women leaders attacking actors Khushbu, Namitha, Gautami and Gayathri Raghuram and also stated that BJP relies on these ‘actresses’ to gain political success in Tamil Nadu.

Annamalai appreciates Kanimozhi

Responding to the objectionable comments made by Sadiq, TN BJP president Annamalai stated, “What DMK leader said is seriously wrong. I've spoken to Khushbu, Namitha, Gayathri Raghuram & Gautami Tadimalla. I appreciate Kanimozhi (DMK MP) for supporting (them) and condemning the DMK leader.”

In a party meeting on October 27, DMK leader Saidai Sadiq went on a rampage against the BJP women cadres and said, "They're saying we'll bring BJP to Tamil Nadu. There are four actors. Khushbu, Namitha, Gayathri Raguram, Gautami. We also developed the party in North Chennai, from those times with TR Balu, Balaram and brother Ilaya Aruna but BJP has brought 4 'items'," Sadiq said in the video clip that went viral.

BJP slams Sadiq’s comments; Kanimozhi apologise

Slamming DMK leader Sadiq for his sexist comments, Khushbu Sundar on Twitter said, "When men abuse women, it just shows wat kind of upbringing they have had & the toxic environment they were brought up in. These men insult the womb of a woman. Such men call themselves followers of #Kalaignar Is this new Dravidian model under H'ble CM @mkstalin rule?"

However, DMK MP Kanimozhi later apologised for the remarks made by Sadiq and said, "I apologise as a woman and human being for what was said. This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it, the space it was said or the party they adhere to."

