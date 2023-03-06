Annamalai Assures Safety To Bihar Migrants Working In Tamil Nadu; 'DMK To Blame For Hate'

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai spoke exclusively with Republic amid the ongoing Bihar migrant workers row in the state. He mentioned that migrant workers, especially from Northern India, are part of Tamil Nadu's growth story but the DMK leaders never respected them and created an atmosphere of hatred.

He said, "Lots of people started speaking on social media platforms that something is happening in Tamil Nadu. Unfortunately, videos from outside the state were circulated and some political colours were given to them. I would like to assure you that Tamil Nadu is a welcoming state, especially for the North Indian brothers who are also a part of Tamil Nadu's growth story."

"DMK is responsible for creating an atmosphere of hate. They call the people of Bihar and North India demeaning words. Even people are believing that Bihar migrant workers are attacked in Tamil Nadu after seeing the fake video because DMK leaders have created this atmosphere of hatred for many years. They should not create hate and divide between South and North India," he added.

The BJP leader went on to highlight the role of a migrant worker in the development of Tamil Nadu, and said, "As per the government data, more than 30 lakh migrant workers are in the state. If they stop working for a day, the next morning the entire industry in the state will come to standstill. Several DMK leaders call them demeaning words and they can't deny."

TN BJP chief reveals ground report

BJP leader Annamalai mentioned that after the Erode (East) by-polls, where the DMK-backed Congress candidate registered victory, certain fringe elements said that North Indians are taking their job and they should take back jobs from them. "Following this, the fear was triggered and people started believing videos. Additionally, the atmosphere of hatred that is already created by DMK leaders is making people of India believe that something is wrong in the state," he said.

While speaking about the charges imposed on him by the DMK, he said, "I had 86 FIR against me. Yesterday, the 87th FIR was filed. However, it had severe allegations against me. A charge that has been mentioned in the FIR is for promoting enmity and insisting on violence. I also gave them yesterday a challenge to arrest me in 24 hours and now the time has gone. They can't arrest me. Yesterday's FIR crossed the limits as the charges were serious. However, I am sitting at my home and they can come to pick me up."

The BJP leader also highlighted that his party is making all efforts in the state to ensure that no migrant workers fear coming to the state. He said, "The Tamil Nadu BJP is making all the efforts to welcome the migrant workers. Tomorrow we are organising a big meeting of migrant workers in Tiruppur. As a responsible party, we will take every step to ensure that no migrant worker fears to come in Tamil Nadu."

The comments of the Tamil Nadu BJP chief come after an undated video surfaced in the early week of March on social media wherein Hindi lingual migrant labourers from an undated location were seen being allegedly ill-treated and beaten. In the wake of the video, CM Nitish Kumar announced that he would send a team of four members to the southern state to probe the issue of brutality against migrant labourers on the pretext of "hate crime" in Tamil Nadu. However, the allegations levelled against the state for its unruly behaviour toward migrant workers were denied by the state government. But it has triggered a political slugfest with the BJP accusing DMK of creating an atmosphere of hatred in the state.