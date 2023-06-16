Annamalai Calls Defamation Charges Against Him 'meaningless,' Hits Out At DMK

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamallai on Thursday retorted to the criminal defamation charges levelled against him by DMK treasurer and former union minister T R Baalu in connection with allegations imposed by the BJP leader at a press conference on April 14. This comes after the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Chennai summoned Annamalai to appear before the court on July 14.

BJP TN President refuted the charges

"I have been summoned on July 14 in a complaint given by TR Baalu in a defamation case against me at the Chennai Metropolitan Court. I look forward to visiting the Court. I trust the judicial process. This defamation suit is meaningless. If DMK believes they can cow down my voice by using this kind of defamation case suit angle, my speed & that of the BJP in our state will only double from now on," said Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamallai.

He further hit out at the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government for withdrawing general consent accorded to CBI to probe cases in the state, Annamallai alleged that the decision was taken as Chief Minister Stalin "fears" agency's enquiry.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai says, "...This is very shameful because BJP had given a complaint to the CBI against our CM for a scam in Chennai metro. We have accused the CM of taking Rs 200 Crores from a company, as the then Deputy CM, for awarding the contract… https://t.co/znQIMtN5CX pic.twitter.com/GjrlZvVyM9 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

What is the case?

DMK treasurer T. R. Baalu moved the court earlier in May to file criminal defamation charges against Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamallai in relation to the statements made by the latter at a press conference on April 14. The leader argued that Annamallai had maligned his public image and should be punished by the court.

During the hearing listed in June, senior attorney P. Wilson argued on behalf of Baalu that Annamallai had purposely and falsely claimed that Baalu owned numerous businesses with assets totaling several thousand crores.

In the defamation notice that was issued to Annamallai, TR Baalu demanded Rs 100 crore as compensation for tarnishing his and his family members’ image.

The notice claimed that Annamallai's assertions in his press conference are unsubstantiated, devoid of solid proof, unreliable, and amot to a flagrant disregard for the truth. "These statements have been made only with the intention to defame our client (Udayanithi Stalin) and tarnish his reputation in the eyes of the public," read the notice.