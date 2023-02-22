Annamalai Leads BJP March Protesting Murder Of Lance Naik, Warns Stalin Of Public Rage

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai hit out at Chief Minister MK Stalin for the state government's response to the murder of Lance Naik Prabhu, in which a DMK councillor is an accused. Speaking to Republic in an exclusive conversation, the BJP leader said, "This kind of story needs to come out in public. The story coming from a small town of Tamil Nadu that too about an army soldier's death matters to Delhi and every single town of our country."

“The way our Chief Minister is handling the issue has bowed my head in shame as a Tamilian that we have let down an army soldier. The impression that this incident is giving to the country is that Tamil Nadu does not care for its country’s soldiers. Through this candle march, we are giving a message to the countrymen that Tamilians do respect our soldiers,” Annamalai added.

Annamalai said: “Within one week, we will be visiting the family of the deceased soldier. The party will be giving compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family. We believe that this will help the family in a small way.”

“The ex-servicemen who have joined us in the march demanding compensation of Rs 5 crore and a government job for the deceased’s wife. At least now the Chief Minister would open his eyes and will understand the people’s anger, which no one will be able to control,” he added.

Responding to the ruling DMK’s Supreme Court move against the Madras High court’s order allowing RSS rallies in Tamil Nadu, the BJP state chief said, “Tamil Nadu government is tactically agreeing on the fact that they are unable to maintain the law and order situation in the state. RSS is a social organisation and Tamil Nadu has never witnessed a single incident of violence because of RSS. The DMK government because of its personal hatred is trying to ban RSS from the state.”

#BREAKING: Republic speaks to K Annamalai as Tamil Nadu BJP begins hunger strike to condemn killing of jawan by DMK functionary pic.twitter.com/X8NPAxCxNi — Republic (@republic) February 21, 2023

Tamil Nadu BJP carries out candle light march

The Tamil Nadu BJP on Tuesday carried out a candle light march to the war memorial in Chennai in memory of the late Lance Naik. Notably, Annamalai, along with party workers walked, marched against the ruling DMK government.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai along with party workers holds a candlelight march against the DMK government in Chennai pic.twitter.com/91MZbAjGWe — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

The march came after an army jawan, Lance Naik Prabhu, was beaten to death by a DMK councillor over washing clothes near a water tank in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district on February 8.