Annamalai-led BJP's Aggressive Politics Hits A Raw Nerve, AIADMK Sees Red

Be it seeking to counter the ruling DMK regime on its claims against the Centre vis-a-vis the Goods and Services Tax or exerting pressure on the government to effect a fuel price cut to fulfill its poll promise, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP has been pursuing an aggressive agenda both to strengthen itself and effectively target the ruling party.

After former IPS officer K Annamalai took over as the state party president last year, he drew the attention of mainstream media and social media as well for his style in questioning the ruling party and for devising fresh strategies, in his attempt to corner the DMK.

Over a period of time, this led to a perception among sections of people that it was the BJP which was performing the role of main opposition in questioning the government while the AIADMK is seen as not doing enough befitting its status as the principal opposition party.

Now, Annamalai's aggressive political maneuvering appears to have hit a raw nerve with senior AIADMK leader C Ponnaiyan openly declaring that the BJP is trying to grow in Tamil Nadu at its expense. Political commentator M R Venkatesh said the BJP's visibility has apparently increased, it is getting better media space as Annamalai is taking up people's issues.

"The AIADMK has to rethink its strategy and play the role of principal opposition party. Else, the party may be overshadowed by the BJP in the long run," he told PTI.

The DMK and AIADMK are the two big parties of Tamil Nadu who divide the vote share among them, and BJP's efforts may not fetch it immediate electoral dividends, he said. However, it is true that there is a perception that the BJP is drawing more and more attention than before which has obviously prompted Ponnaiyan to express his views against the saffron party.

Annamalai had sought to rubbish DMK's allegations against the Centre over the GST remittances to the state government by reeling out data, led a massive protest here on May 31 demanding that the ruling party fulfill its political promise and reduce the fuel price by slashing state's tax.

Amidst growing discomfort in the AIADMK ranks that ally BJP is attempting to eclipse it, BJP legislature party leader Nainar Nagendran suggested that the AIADMK should accept V K Sasikala, close confidante of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, back into the party.

"If the AIADMK does not want to readmit the former interim general secretary, then we will welcome her to the BJP," he said in Pudukottai. "We are taking steps to ensure she joins the BJP as this would help the party to grow," Nagendran added. "The BJP is growing in Tamil Nadu. It is emerging as a major force. We are striving hard to make BJP the number one party in the state," K Annamalai said on Wednesday.

Noting that there was nothing wrong in his party aspiring to become numero uno, Annamalai said he and lakhs of his party men are working hard to get people's support to occupy the treasury benches in the Assembly. "A leader is one who boldly questions the wrongdoers. And Annamalai fits the bill. The party has seen spectacular growth under his leadership," claims Karu Nagarajan, BJP state general secretary.

"In fact, the BJP is playing the constructive role of primary opposition party in the state," M Chakravarthy, a senior leader said.

The party has been on a mission to strengthen at grassroot and designing effective strategies to emerge as an alternative force, Chakravarthy said. "We have a right to grow in a democracy and going by the string of activities - welfare initiatives for people and staging agitations on issues concerning the people - we are keen on emerging as an alternative force," Nagarajan said.

He claimed that the support from the people for the BJP was increasing by the day indicating its growing popularity in the state. Tuesday's agitation against the ruling DMK demanding it to honour its poll promise of reducing the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG saw the participation of 15,000 cadres, he said. The police had booked cases on 5,000 people, including Annamalai who took out a massive protest rally here, for charges of illegally crowding and stopping government officials from doing their duties.

The party's protest in Thanjavur against Karnataka's Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, elicited the participation of about 5,000 members, Nagarajan said. The stunning reception accorded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to Chennai, indicated the swelling support for the Prime Minister and his BJP in Tamil Nadu, he added.

The BJP's key ally in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK today slammed the Saffron party alleging that it is anti-Tamil and claimed that the party could never grow in the state. On May 31, addressing a party event here, Ponnaiyan had said that the BJP's growth (in Tamil Nadu) would not augur well for the AIADMK, the state and the Dravidian policies as well.

