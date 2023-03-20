Annamalai Raises Concern On Money Splurge During Elections In Tamil Nadu; ‘Unsustainable’

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai seemingly raised an alarm over the use of money in electioneering in Tamil Nadu and stated that development will remain elusive to the state for decades if such tactics remain rampant during the polls.

Notably during the recent bypolls to the Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai had written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of money splurge in the absence of nothing to show to the people on the development front. A video clip of a DMK leader had also emerged discussing the distribution of money in the elections.

‘Influence of money in Tamil Nadu elections unsustainable’

The former IPS officer, Annamalai said, “The level of influence of money in Tamil Nadu elections is becoming unsustainable, we can't have elections like this. Pampering voters with multiple money and gifts cannot bring clean governance in decades.”

Allegations of money distribution in Erode East bypoll

In the runup to the by-elections to the Erode East constituency, Annamalai shared a video of a DMK leader and state minister KN Nehru allegedly conversing about distributing money during the polls. In the video, Nehru is seen purportedly discussing money distribution plans with a fellow party member minister sitting besides EV Velu, who is seen giving a speech.

“I have instructed all the district functionaries to come. I won’t mind. You be there. I also wanted to tell you, I have called the district leaders to Platinum Mahal, and have asked them to give money and settle everyone in the afternoon. At least by 30, 31 or max by February 1 they have to finish settling everyone. We have to get 10,000 people ready in all 31 booths," Nehru said in the video.

The Minister added, "Tomorrow our leader Stalin is going to give a watch and biryani to all officials... The locals there are majorly Viduthalai Siruthaigal brothers (VCK party). Just check wherever he is missing to give (money). So that we ourselves will give. At least I will give it off. Even Senthil Balaji (minister) will give."

A complaint was also filed with the ECI by Annamalai citing the instances and demanding immediate action.

