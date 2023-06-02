Annamalai, TRB Rajaa Spar Over CM Stalin’s Letter To HM Shah Over Amul Procurement

A fierce debate erupted between Tamil Nadu Minister TRB Rajaa and state BJP chief K Annamalai over the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin writing to Home Minister Amit Shah over milk procurement by Amul from the state. This comes after the CM in a letter demanded HM Shah to block Amul from procuring milk from the milk shed area of Aavin in the state. In response K Annamalai, the state BJP chief tweeted and said it was wrong on the side of Stalin to write a letter to the Union Home Minister.

The Tamil Minister TRB Rajaa hit back at Annamalai and claimed there was nothing wrong on the side of the Chief Minister to write to HM Shah as he handles the Ministry of Cooperation. He further stated Tamil Nadu BJP has absolutely no knowledge about governance and that Annamalai should read the constitution.

‘At least read the List of Ministries in the Union Cabinet!’: TN Minister

"Looks like the TN unit of the BJP needs to read much more than the 20000+ books that it already says it has The Constitution would be a good start but let them at least read the List of Ministries in the Union Cabinet! #Amul is a cooperative and the Union Minister for Cooperation, which oversees policies for cooperatives, is Honourable Thiru #AmitShah," he said in the tweet. He added, "TN BJP seems to have zero knowledge about their own #government and #governance too. When are they going to stop embarrassing other leaders of the BJP? The joke is on them!."

Looks like the TN unit of the BJP needs to read much more than the 20000+ books that it already says it has : ) The Constitution would be a good start but let them atleast read the List of Ministries in the Union Cabinet ! #Amul is a cooperative and the Union Minister for… pic.twitter.com/5QV9whz6jB — Dr. T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) June 1, 2023

What was Annamalai’s response ?

To the Tamil Nadu Minister’s claim, the matter comes under the Ministry of Cooperation and that Amit Shah is the concerned minister for the same, Annamalai rebutted the issue is being solved by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and it works under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. "A man who runs on his father's legacy and the chairman of DMK dimwits will need some schooling on the functions of various Ministries in the Central government. It is National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) that is resolving the cross-border marketing issues between Amul and Nandini, and Nandini and Milma," he said in his tweet.

A man who runs on his father’s legacy & the chairman of DMK dimwits will need some schooling on the functions of various Ministries in the Central government.



It is National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) that is resolving the cross-border marketing issues between Amul &… https://t.co/keq50iSQea — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 1, 2023

Why is Stalin against Amul?

He added, "NDDB works under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. It is a pity you are a Minister of Industries for the State government of TN". Notably on May 25 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at urged Hoe Minister Amit Shah to direct Amul to "desist from milk procurement" from the milk shed area of Aavin in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect. Stalin in his letter said using the network of FPOs and SHGs, in and around Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts in Tamil Nadu, the Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union (Amul) has planned to procure Milk. Amul is also using its multi-state cooperative licence to install chilling centres and a processing plant in Krishnagiri District.

Stalin alleged the cross-procurement by Amul goes against the “spirit of 'Operation White Flood' and will exacerbate problems for the consumers given the prevailing milk shortage scenario in the country,” he said and further accused, “Amul infringes on Aavin's milk shed area which has been nurtured in true cooperative spirit over decades. This move by Amul will create unhealthy competition between cooperatives procuring and marketing milk and milk products.”

