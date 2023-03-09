Annamalai Unfazed By 13 Party Workers Leaving BJP In Tamil Nadu; 'That's How Politics Is'

People joining and leaving the party is the nature of politics, said Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai responding to the incident of 13 party workers leaving the BJP yesterday.

He said, “Every day thousands of people join a party and hundreds of people leave a party. That's how politics is supposed to be...A national party in Tamil Nadu has to be run with a certain degree of certainty,”

Every day thousands of people join a party and hundreds of people leave a party. That's how politics is supposed to be...A national party in Tamil Nadu has to be run with a certain degree of certainty: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai https://t.co/PsJNxqulK1 pic.twitter.com/qs9NZ6eSUq — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

13 BJP IT wing functionaries leave party

Notably, on March 8, 13 functionaries from the BJP IT wing in Chennai West quit the party to join the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra (AIADMK). BJP IT Wing District president Anbarasan stated, "I have worked for BJP for years. People know that I have never expected any position. Considering the unusual scenario in the party for the past few days I have decided to resign from the party."

The statement had signatures of 10 IT Wing District Secretaries and 2 IT Wing District Deputy Secretaries. This comes after the state IT wing chief Nirmal Kumar and state secretary Dilip Kannan had left the party with a few other leaders a few days back. They later joined the AIADMK. "It's good they left. Let them go. Only then new roles could be assigned to new persons who will emerge as next level leaders in the BJP," Annamalai told reporters responding to the recent exits from the party.

He also said the party is growing in the state and thus other parties like AIADMK are inducting BJP party workers, "But our fortunes have changed. Now the Dravidian parties are growing with the entry of second, third and fourth level leaders from the BJP. Let them poach. Situation is bound to change."

Image: PTI