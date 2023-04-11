Annamalai Wades Into Amul-Nandini Row; Raps Congress For Attacking PM On Karnataka Visit

After Amul announced its plans to sell milk and curd in the Bengaluru market, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah persisted his campaign against the ruling BJP by tweeting on Sunday, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Karnataka on Sunday, whether the goal of his visit was "to loot the state."

Replying to the tweets of former CM Siddaramaiah, K Annamalai fact-checked the claims of Siddaramaiah by stating that, ''who was the CM of Karnataka when Amul had announced the expansion of its fresh products footprint by launching Amul Milk in Northern Karnataka among other regions on 15.06.2017.'' He further stated that the state of Karnataka produces roughly 1.2 crore litres of milk that is marketable daily.

Under the Double Engine Sarkara (Double Engine Government), Karnataka Milk Federation's (KMF) purchases of milk from farmers have increased from 66.3 lakh litres per day compared to the 82.4 lakhs litres per day during Congress rule, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief wrote in a Twitter post.

Brands like Aavin from Tamil Nadu and Nandini from Karnataka are unquestionably the pride of their respective states and the farmers who provide the milk for them, he further put forth his argument.

The 43rd Annual General Body meeting of Amul held on 15.06.2017 said that Amul had expanded its fresh products footprint by launching Amul Milk in Northern Karnataka among other regions.



Who was the CM of Karnataka back then? #SaveSiddu from ignorance. (1/3) https://t.co/H5PyGhUg6L — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) April 10, 2023

The former Chief Minister previously targeted BJP by tweeting a series of questions to the Prime Minister, alleging that the State's milk output had been impacted since Union Cooperative Minister Amit Shah discussed the potential merger of the KMF with Amul.

Many people, especially opposition parties, view Amul's action as a danger to KMF's renowned dairy brand "Nandini." They also allege that it is an attempt to crush KMF by merging it with Amul.

KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar joins in

On April 10, DK Shivakumar, the state president of the Congress, paid a visit to a Hassan location of the local milk company Nandini. The chief of KPCC purchased milk items from the Hassan shop and even drank what appeared to be milk straight from a bottle.

Shivakumar lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party on Twitter, accusing it of appropriating the Nandini brand, which is held by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). The Congress leader compared the reputation of the regional milk to the pride of the state's farmers and "Kannadigas."

Amit Malviya fires back

On Sunday, the BJP accused the Congress of launching a "misinformation campaign" on the establishment of the dairy cooperative Amul in Karnataka and claimed that BJP had done much more than the opposition to support the Karnataka Milk Federation, whose goods are marketed as Nandini.

The BJP IT Cell head took to twitter to respond to Congress’ remarks, and stated, “Under the BJP, Karnataka is a milk surplus state. Dairy farmers are doing very well. Congress, which is shedding crocodile tears for brand Nandini, opposed the anti-cow slaughter bill, approved of our nandinis being slaughtered. BJP plans to make Nandini a bigger brand.”