Annual 'Hingot War' Nod Denied; Congress Attacks BJP, Claims 'hurts Hindu Sentiments'

The annual age-old tradition of the residents of Madhya Pradesh's Gautampura 'Hingot War, which is held by two groups a day after Diwali, will not be celebrated owing to the coronavirus outbreak. While informing that the permission to celebrate the event was denied by the competent authorities citing COVID-19 restrictions, Congress MLA Vishal Patel accused BJP of 'hurting religious sentiments'. A day after Diwali, the age-old tradition of 'Hingot War' is observed in Gautampur village of Depalpur by two groups- Kalgi and Turra during which they attack each other with burning hingots which has led to several injuries and deaths over the years. The Kalgi team belongs to Gautampura village which is located about 59 km from Madhya Pradesh's Indore while the Turra team belongs to the Rungi village.

'"For the first time in history, the age-old tradition of Hingot War will not be celebrated this year. The authorities did not give permission for the event this year over the excuse of the COVID-19 pandemic and avoiding gathering," said the Congress MLA.

"BJP is hurting religious sentiments"

Citing double standards, Congress MLA Patel from the Depalpur constituency stated that the authorities denied permission to celebrate 'Hingot War' in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic but the elections campaigns were permitted even though it witness large gatherings. Attacking BJP, Patel said that the tradition is decades old and the authorities 'should not interfere' with the 'traditional war'. Speaking further, he informed that he wrote a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan in a bid to seek permission for the traditional 'Hingot War' but did not receive any response.

Read | Congress' Acharya Pramod Quips 'is Obama A Modi Bhakt'; Calls Rahul Gandhi 'God' Of Party

"We argued that elections were held. In campaigns, thousands of people gathered for rallies. Permission was given for rallies and election campaign. Authorities should not interfere with the traditional war. The BJP is hurting the religious sentiments of the people," said Congress MLA Patel.

Read | 'People's Body Language Favoured Congress In MP' Claims MLA, Alleges 'BJP Misusing EVM'

"Hingot war has been happening for decades now. There are no winners or losers. Just the traditions are being kept alive. Hindu sentiments are being hurt. We condemn this," added Patel.

Read | BJP Attributes MVA Govt's Decision To Reopen Temples In Maharashtra To 'people's Anger'

When asked about the situation, Gautampura Tehsildar Bajran Bahadur said that permission was not given for the organisation of 'Hingot War' owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He further informed that the age-old traditional event usually attracts a large gathering of about 15,000 to 20,000 people which could lead to the spread of the deadly infection. Badhaur also stated that the decision was in line with the 'orders of the state government and District Collector'.

Read | J&K Congress Finally Joins Gupkar Alliance; Seat-sharing For DDC Elections To Be Announced

"According to the orders of the state government and District Collector, all events which gather large crowds can not be allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why the Hingot War will not be observed this year. No permission has been given for the same," said the Gautampura Tehsildar.

Read | RJD's Manoj Jha Claims BJP 'managed' Victory In Bihar: 'Nitish Kumar Won't Be CM For Long'

(With inputs from ANI)