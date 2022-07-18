Another Big Blow To Shiv Sena As Uddhav Camp Leader Ramdas Kadam Tenders Resignation

In a massive jolt to ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Ramdas Kadam tendered his resignation as a Shiv Sena leader. Leveling serious allegations against Uddhav Thackeray in his resignation letter, Kadam alleged that after the passing away of late party patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, the post of the Shiv Sena head held 'no value' since the ex Maharashtra CM had failed to take his own leaders into confidence.

Ramdas Kadam also revealed that in 2019, when Shiv Sena had decided to join hands with NCP and Congress, he had pleaded to Thackeray with 'folded hands' to not ally with those who Balasaheb Thackeray opposed all his life. However, his request fell on deaf ears. He also claimed that he and his son Yogesh Kadam had been repeatedly insulted in the party. Notably, Kadam's son and MLA Yogesh Kadam had joined the Shinde camp in Guwahati itself. The MLA from Dapoli was among the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who reached Guwahati and supported Eknath Shinde.

It is important to mention that 'Shiv Sena leader' is an organizational post in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party from which Kadam has resigned. While there were 12 Shiv Sena leaders originally, Eknath Shinde was removed, Anandrao Adsul resigned and Sudhir Joshi passed away earlier this year. Thus, after Kadam's resignation, there are only 8 Shiv Sena leaders remaining.

Exodus in Shiv Sena

The latest resignation comes amid the exodus within the Shiv Sena which was triggered in the aftermath of the fall of the MVA government. Notably, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has claimed that many senior leaders from the Uddhav faction are in touch with the Shinde camp to join them.

"Many people, I won't say thousands, which include office-bearers, workers, and public representatives are in touch with us. People have faith in the state government because of our position on Balasaheb's ideology and the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance," Shinde said.

Ahead of the elections to the civic bodies, 12 corporators from Ratnagiri joined the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Earlier on 14 July, 18 corporators from Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation joined the Eknath Shinde government.

Nearly 60 out of the 67 former Shiv Sena corporators in the 131-seat Thane Municipal Corporation have also jumped ship to the Shinde camp.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on July 20 a batch of pleas pertaining to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

(With agency inputs)