Backing Uttar Pradesh-based cleric Tauqeer Raza's threats to start 'Mahabharat' if the bulldozer crackdown was not stopped by the administration, another religious leader Umai Khan said that the time has come for Muslims to decide and ponder. With no acceptance of the Supreme Court's observation during the hearing of petitions against the Delhi civic body's anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri that 'what was communal' about the demolition, Khan agreed with Raza that their community is not treated equally under the BJP-led Centre.

"I agree with Tauqeer Raza, he has only expressed his emotions. The way bulldozers are running (anti-encroachment drive), it is time for Muslims to think about the course of action," Khan said.

"I am happy the Muslim community is worrying about their condition now," he added.

Tauqeer Raza's warning to PM Modi-led government

Considered a close aide to the Congress party, and General-Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Raza on Thursday threatened to start 'Mahabharat' if the bulldozer crackdown was not stopped by the administration. Reacting to the same, the BJP state unit has sought strong action against the UP cleric.

Addressing a press conference, Maulana Tauqeer Raza issued an ultimatum and warned that Muslims will storm Delhi and declare a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' after the festival of Eid if the government, both at the state and Centre, refused to mend ways.

"After Eid, our meeting will be finalised. If the government does not mend its ways and continues a one-sided investigation... all sayings of 'Sabka Saath' are just a claim. You have 10 days... fix your ways or I will announce from Delhi and start a Jail Bharo Andolan after Eid. The day Muslims come on the streets, it is not going to be controlled by anyone. This is my warning to the Modi government," said the UP cleric.

SC hears petitions challenging anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

Dismissing claims NDMC-led anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri was politically motivated, SG Mehta told the Court that residents of the area were already served a notice prior to the demolition. While Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of petitioners opposing the drive, argued that a government-ordered drive against encroachments cannot be accorded to 'one community', SG Mehta mentioned that no community was targeted and the notice to residents was already served. Mehta also said that individuals will come to oppose the move but 'suddenly organisations' join hands to oppose the BJP-ruled Centre.

Notably, when petitioners' lawyers struck a communal contention in relation to the demolition of illegal structures in northwest Delhi before the Apex Court, the bench asked, "It only pertains to an area. What is national importance?" in the NDMC-led drive.