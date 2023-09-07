Another I.N.D.I.A Ally RJD Insults Hindus, Says People With 'tika' Enslaved Country

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding statements made by I.N.D.I.A alliance partners against Sanatan Dharma and Hinduism, another ally of the Opposition coalition has ignited a fresh controversy by suggesting that people with Tilak (a traditional Hindu mark on the forehead) enslaved the country.

Jagdanand Singh, the president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, made the controversial statement during a public gathering. He remarked, "We must ask under whom Bharat was enslaved. Was there Lalu Yadav, Ram Manohar Lohia? Those who roam around after getting tika enslaved the country." Singh's statement was reportedly made during a meeting held at the RJD office on Wednesday.

Reacting to Singh's comments, BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Ravi Shankar, in an exclusive interview with Republic, criticized the I.N.D.I.A alliance, dubbing them the "Ghamandiya alliance" or the "arrogant alliance." He accused them of attempting to dictate what the country should think, hear, and even what the cultural norms should be.

Why do we call them the 'Ghamandiya alliance'? They are full of arrogance, believing that they can decide what the country will think, hear, or even dictate the culture of the nation," he said. Shankar pointed out that even Lalu Yadav, a prominent leader of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, had received the tika, referring to a traditional Hindu ritual, during a visit to a famous Ganesh temple in Mumbai.

"Lalu ji, along with his son, visited the famous Ganesh temple in Mumbai, where Lalu ji received a tika and sought blessings by bowing. What can one say when their own leaders are receiving tikas?" he questioned.

"Why are Sonia and Rahul Gandhi silent? Has it become a part of their alliance to disgrace Sanatan Dharma?" questioned the BJP leader, expressing concern over the continuous attacks on Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma. He further questioned the timing of Jagdanand's comments on Tilak, asking, "Why is Jagdanand speaking about Tilak today? What is happening?" Shankar concluded that the silence of top leaders within the I.N.D.I.A alliance indicated a deliberate anti-Hindu agenda.

Notably, Jagdanand Singh's remarks come in the wake of DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's comparison of Sanatan Dharma with Malaria and Dengue, along with his call for its eradication and Karnataka Minister G. Parameshwara's question about the origins of Hinduism. The saffron party has been vigorously criticising the I.N.D.I.A alliance, labelling it the "Hindu-Virodhi alliance" or the "anti-Hindu alliance."