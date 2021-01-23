Another Incident Of Political Violence In WB's Howrah; BJP Alleges TMC's Role In Attack

On Saturday, a massive clash broke out between the BJP and TMC workers in Howrah, West Bengal. The BJP has alleged TMC's role in the violence accusing the TMYC state secretary Kailash Mishra and his goons of launching the attack on instruction of state minister Arup Roy.

As the Assembly polls near, clashes between the two parties have surfaced time and again. BJP workers alleged that during their protest in Belur, TMC workers attacked them. Several workers have been rushed to the hospital and treatment is underway. It was the first time violence took place in Belur. No action has been initiated yet, but the administration has assured that they will take cognizance of the matter.

Two injured in TMC-BJP clash

On January 20, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, two BJP workers suffered injuries following a clash with the TMC in Purba Bardhaman district on Tuesday. The injured workers were seen rushing to the hospital in an ambulance as a huge crowd surrounded the vehicle.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, West Bengal has witnessed several incidents of 'political violence' with the two parties indulging in a blame-game over the attacks. 'Political violence' has become a major election flashpoint in the state with the BJP vowing to respond to the attacks 'democratically' through the poll results. The saffron party has also alleged that 130 of its workers have lost their lives to the violence "unleashed by the TMC."

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state.

