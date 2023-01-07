Another JDU Leader Justifies Lathi-charge On Students Protesting Over BSSC Paper Leak

Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal stoked controversy on Saturday, January 7, while defending the police lathicharge on students who were seen demonstrating over the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) question paper leak issue in Patna.

Mandal said that the lathi-charge was justified as it was “one of the ways of state machinery to curb the movement.”

“It’s bound to happen. Students must have staged violent demonstrations, so they were lathi-charged. Lathi-Charge, throwing plastic bullets, and spraying water canons are the few ways in which the state curbs the protest. Lathi-charge keeps happening. If the students keep on doing such protests, the examinations should be cancelled,” Mandal said.

“Now if someone abuses me or pushes me, my people will risk their lives to protect me. Similarly, if students create such situations, lathi-charge toh hoga hi (lathi-charge will happen),” Gopal Mandal added.

In a similar incident, JDU chief and Nitish Kumar's close aide, Lalan Singh on January 6 downplayed the police's lathicharge on the BSSC aspirants.

Speaking to reporters, JDU chief Lalan Singh said, "Hota rehta hai wo. Uska koi matlab thodi hai. Pehli bar hua hai kya lathi charge iss Desh aur Pradesh mein? (Lathi charge keeps happening. It makes little sense. Is this the first time a lathi charge has taken place in the country or in the state?) I don’t know where the lathicharge took place. But if it happened somewhere-- if someone breaks the law, they won't be allowed to do so. Everyone has the right to protest democratically. But if somebody breaks the law, it’s obvious that the law should be established there."

Reason behind the student protest

Candidates for the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), who were protesting against the state government over the paper leak in Patna, were baton-charged by the Bihar Police on January 4.

MS Khan, Special Executive Magistrate, Patna, said, "They started violence and vandalism and to control it, (lathi-charge) was done. Some have been arrested. FIR will be registered against them."

The paper leak, as per ANI, took place for a clerk-grade written examination conducted by BSSC. The frustrated students demanded the scrapping of the PT exam of BSSC CGL-3 and further asked the state government to cancel all shift exams and then conduct fresh exams so as to make it fair for all.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar speaks out on paper leak

Following the paper leak issue, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that an investigation has been launched. The Bihar CM added that the probe into the question paper leak is being carried out properly. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also called for an investigation into the matter.

In a previous incident, the BSSC's preliminary examination question paper was leaked, leading to the cancellation of the test, according to ANI.

Image: ANI