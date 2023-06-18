Uddhav Faction Of Shiv Sena Expels MLC Manisha Kayande Amid Reports Her Shifting Loyalty

Amid reports that Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLC Manisha Kayande was quitting the Thackeray faction and joining the camp led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Thackeray faction decided to expel the leader. She was expelled citing anti-party activities. Earlier in the day, Manisha Kayande confirmed her decision to join the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena to Republic.

3 things you need to know

Kayande is said to have been upset with her position in UBT as her powers were snatched.

A source revealed that she was being made to take orders from her juniors and was being sidelined.

Apart from Kayande, former MLA Shishir Shinde has also left Uddhav's faction.

"Manisha Kayande is in touch with us (and) soon she will join Shinde's Shivsena. She was upset with Uddhav Thackeray's party as she was sidelined. Her powers were taken away," a source from the Eknath Shinde faction told Republic.

"After the formation of MVA, few new faces were inducted as party spokespersons, in which Kayande lost her way in the party. She had to take instructions from the juniors and many new faces were inducted and hence she was upset with this," the source said claiming that Kayande was in touch with the Shinde camp for a long time.

Apart from Manisha Kayande, another party leader of UBT and a former MLA, Shishir Shinde also resigned from the party on June 17 as he said he was unhappy with the party's work culture. He was with Shiv Sena in the past but later joined Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Shishir Shinde was elected MLA in 2009 and in 2018 joined he rejoined Shiv Sena and was given the post of the party's deputy leader. .

Speaking to Republic Shishir Shinde said, "I have given so much to the party but didn't give me anything back. I didn't have any powers. I was not able to work. Uddhav Thackeray didn't give me time to meet in the last six months; I haven't met him for a long time. Only selected people have powers there." Asked if he will be joining Shinde's Shiv Sena, he replied, "I can't comment now if I will join Shinde Shiv Sena but if I join, I'll announce it."