Another Jolt To Congress Ahead Of Gujarat Polls As MLA Bhagvanbhai D Barad Quits Party

Congress is witnessing a back-to-back jolt in Gujarat ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, as several leaders of the grand old party continue to quit or jump ship.

On Wednesday, Bhagvanbhai D Barad, a Congress MLA from the Talala constituency resigned from all the posts of the Indian National Congress. He gave his resignation to the Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Dr. Nimaben Acharya. This comes within a week of two prominent leaders of Congress quitting the party and joining the BJP.

On Tuesday, 10-time MLA Mohansinh Rathwa jumped ship, whereas the AICC secretary in charge of the Indian Overseas Congress Himanshu Vyas resigned from his post and primary membership and joined BJP on November 5. However, there is no confirmation if Bhagvanbhai D Barad will be joining the saffron party.

#BREAKING | Big setback for Congress in Gujarat ahead of assembly elections, party MLA Bagha Barad from Talala constituency tenders his resignation from all posts - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/5U6DuGkYOa — Republic (@republic) November 9, 2022

'Neglect, lack of leadership in Gujarat Congress': Himanshu Vyas on Joining BJP

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Himanshu Vyas highlighted the lack of leadership in Congress and that there is no communication with the party's high command. He said, "Since last year, I found myself in a dormant condition while working for Congress as if I am no more important to the party. I have always wanted to work for the welfare of the public by staying between the people on the ground level but no one in the party paid heed to us. If we talk about the party in Gujarat, no party body was formed in the span of the last two years, and no one in charge used to come and take up responsibility. Party was completely neglected".

He further added, "Despite being an AICC secretary, I wasn't able to meet the party's high command and all these instances made me realise that my utility within the party is on the verge to end. Therefore I decided, I have to pull myself out of the current situation of the party and should become dynamic."

While talking about Congress preparations in Gujarat polls, he asked, "According to me, Congress is looking very weak as they are not doing things that are beneficial for the party. There are many senior leaders who have been sidelined, and that raised a question for me how will the party win in the upcoming polls?"

Gujarat elections on December 1

The ECI on Thursday announced the dates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Notably, the term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar announced that Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

As announced by the ECI, the polling for 89 seats will take place on December 1, while the election for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same day as Himachal Pradesh.